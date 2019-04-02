|
On March 30th, 2019; John Albert Voelker, 88.A United States Navy Veteran; beloved brother of Charles G. Voelker and his wife Margaret and the late Hubert M. Voelker and his late wife, Regina; Cherished Uncle, Great Uncle and Grand Uncle to many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends will gather at Evans Funeral Chapel on 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234, for visitation on Wednesday from 4 - 8 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church, Thursday at 10AM. Internment will be held following services at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Johns name to Gilchrist Hospice Care Inc. 11311 McCormick Road., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2019