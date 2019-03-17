August 6, 1927 – February 4, 2019 Jack Hugg, 91, of Solomons, MD formerly of Baltimore County, MD passed away at Asbury Solomons, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on August 6, 1927 in Baltimore, MD to the late Mildred L (Collison) Hugg and John A. Hugg, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Jean Bryant Hugg and his two sons John A. Hugg, III and William B. Hugg. Jack attended Friends School in Baltimore and served in the Coast Guard during WW II. He was a Maryland Bay Pilot for over 45 years, and commanded vessels for all movements in Maryland waters. A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 9th at Solomons~Asbury and a celebration of life service was held at Lovely Lane United Methodist Church in Baltimore on February 24th.. Interment was private at Dulaney Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Timonium, MD. Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the Asbury Foundation, Inc. 5285 Westview Drive, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21703 - 301-216-4050 Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary