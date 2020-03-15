Home

John Andrew Blair Sr.

John Andrew Blair Sr. Notice
John, 84, born 9/21/35 in Baltimore MD, died peacefully in Florida on 2/26/2020. He is survived by his children, John Jr, Jackie, Brian, Joseph, and David. 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and sisters Barbara and Regina. Preceded in death by wife, Jean Ellen Blair of Baltimore MD.

A graveside funeral is scheduled for March 21,2020 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the lives of John and Jean Blair.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
