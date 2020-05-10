On April 26, 2020, John Andrew Grill, Jr., beloved husband of Susan Jane McConnell Grill (nee Milliken), beloved husband of the late Lillie T. Grill (nee Nebinger), devoted son of the late John A. Grill, Sr. and Eva Vera Grill (nee Ewan), loving brother of the late Mary Emily Grill Smith, (Drew), devoted uncle of Evann D. Smith Ridgeway (Jack), Sharon J. Smith Brauner (Paul), Robert A. Clay and James G. Clay (Ariel), dear brother-in-law of Dorothy A. Nebinger Clay, James R. Clay, and R.M. "Mike" Milliken (Karol), also survived by many dear friends and neighbors.
Due to constraints on social gatherings, services were limited. Contributions in John's memory may be made to: St. Stephen's Anglican Church, PO Box 6161, Timonium, Md. 21094 or American Legion Post 180, 1331 Seling Avenue, Rosedale, Md. 21237 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.