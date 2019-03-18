Baltimore Sun Notices
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
John Andrew Turner, formerly of Weldon NC, was called to glory Thursday, March 14, 2019. Andrew, as he was known in the family, was the devoted spouse of Gertrude Harris Turner, who preceded him in death. He is survived by children Terra Gibbs (Aaron), Rodney Turner (Athena), grandkids Aaron Jr., Danielle and Marcus. Public viewing will be Thursday March 21, 4-8pm at Vaughn-Greene Funeral Home, 8728 Liberty Rd, Randallstown MD. Home going services will be Friday March 22, 10:30am in the Vaughn-Greene Chapel.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2019
