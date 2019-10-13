|
|
On October 10, 2019, John Anthony Aquila, beloved husband of Connie Aquila; devoted father of Elizabeth Ann Eisentraut, Michael Anthony Aquila, and Rose Angel Aquila; adoring grandfather of Valentina Anderson; loving son of Anna M. Aquila and the late Anthony Joseph Aquila; dear brother of Anthony Joseph Aquila, Jr. (Daisy), Diane Caughy (John), and Barbara Ann Cook (Dan). Also survived by many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Ellicott City Assembly of God on Friday, October 25, from 6-8pm, where a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 26 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Center of Howard County, 5537 Twin Knolls Rd., #433, Columbia, MD 21045. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019