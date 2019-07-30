Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD
John Binford Dinning Sr. former vice president of the Maryland Lava Company passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at the Gilcrist healthcare facility in Towson Md. He was 91 years old. John was born in Baltimore and raised in Ruxton. He and his older brother Ernest L. (Laury) Dinning III operated the Maryland Lava Company in Harford County until his retirement. He served as a member of the board of directors for the Forrest Hill State Bank in Bel Air for many years. Always an outdoorsman and avid shotgunner, he found his way to the Loch Raven Skeet and Trap Center soon after it was opened in the late 1950's. He excelled at competitive skeet shooting and was inducted into the Skeet Shooting Hall of Fame in San Antonio Texas for his many wins and records. He was an active supporter of Ducks Unlimited for many years. In the early 1970's he discovered off road motorcycling and was an early member of the Baltimore County Trail Riders Association. He enjoyed hosting motorcycle and camping events at his "Higher than Heaven" farm in Harford County. He founded the "Manor Athletic Club" in his basement pool room where he hosted Wednesday evening games of pool for the many club members for more than 36 years. He found his way into the game of golf after retiring and it became an obsession. He enjoyed driving himself and his buddies in his station wagon to many of the courses in Northern Maryland and Southern Pennsylvania. For more than 40 years he maintained a small cottage in Canada where he loved taking family and friends on fishing adventures.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen "Tucky" Dinning, a son, two daughters, a nephew, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor John's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home 16924 York Road, Monkton on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 3-5 pm with a memorial service at 4 pm. Interment: Private.

In lieu of flowers, he would want those who wish to honor his memory in a material way to donate to Gilchrest Hospice Care or an organization that benefits wildlife or domestic animals. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 30, 2019
