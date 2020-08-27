1/1
John B. Pocius
John B. Pocius of Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020. John was 94 years old and is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Theresia Pocius. John was the father of John, Joseph, and Thomas. He was the grandfather to 9 and the loving great-grandfather to 11.

A memorial mass will be held at St Ignatius Church in Hickory, Maryland at 11am on Friday, August 28. Following mass, an internment service with military honors will be held at the Church's Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in John's name. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St Ignatius Church
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
