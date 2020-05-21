It is with great sadness that the family of John W. Bachmann, III announce his passing on May 17, 2020 at the age of 74. John is survived by his 3 children, John Bachmann and his partner Jenny Parks, Michele Bachmann and her fiancé Matt Edwards and Chris Bachmann and his partner Jade Laird. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Garrett and Addison Bachmann, sisters Beverly Maranto and the late Joseph Maranto and Mary Jane and James Metzer.



John was born to his parents John & Frances Bachmann on February 14, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland. John graduated from Parkville Senior High in 1964 and then joined the Maryland National Guard where he retired after serving 42 years while also working for Sears for 30 years. John's love for the outdoors lead him to join Big Buck Rod and Gun Club for over 20 years where he spent endless time hunting and fishing.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



