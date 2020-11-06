John Bacon Jr., of Towson, MD, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. He was 91. Jack, as he was known to all, is survived by his children, Paige Bacon-Ortiz, Lacey Benton, Jenny Bacon and Cole Bacon, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son John Bacon III.



Jack graduated from City College High School in 1948 and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Washington College in 1952. He served as a pilot in the US Air Force from 1952 to 1956. In 1954 he married the love of his life, Margaret A. Love (Peggy), with whom he spent 47 wonderful years until her passing in 2001. He later married Margaret W. Dux who passed away in June of this year. Jack lived at Blakehurst retirement community where he was known and loved by all.



Jack's long career as an insurance salesman suited his outgoing nature. He coached and mentored those new to the business and was well respected for his integrity and good humor. He was the favorite father of all his children's friends. Jack enjoyed playing bridge and held his cards close at the poker table. He told corny jokes, many of which he recirculated for over 60 years. He was the life of the party and made everyone feel welcome.



His children remember him for teaching them good manners, how to short-sheet a bed, when to stay in blackjack and when enough is enough. He held court at the dinner table, where his family of seven ate together every night. They reviewed the day's events, solved household problems and learned silly songs from his childhood. He will be greatly missed.



Jack's ashes will be interred at Monkton United Methodist Church. A family celebration of life will be planned in the future.



