John Barrett

John Richard (AKA Butch) Barrett, 81, passed away peacefully, September 7 at home in Foley, AL surrounded by family. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Dorothy, "Dotty B,"(CoVan); brothers, James E. Barrett and David M. Barrett of Baltimore, and sister Cheryl L. Rothermel of Millersville, MD; children John Richard Barrett Jr., Terri Wilhelm, Tammy McKernan, Robin F. Stanfield and William N. Meyers; as well as 16 grand-children, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan W. Barrett and Delma L. Barrett; siblings M. Clifford Barrett, W. Tommy Barrett, JoAnn Gardini, and D. Lorraine Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to Safe Harbor Animal Shelter, 359 Cree Lane, Jackson, MO 63755; or a charity of your choice. On-line memorial service TBA.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
