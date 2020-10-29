John Basil Martin III, passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Hagerstown, MD.
He was born April 10, 1943, in Keyser, West Virginia to John Basil Martin II and Louise Clark Martin.
John graduated from High Point High School in 1962. He later was drafted by the United States Army in 1966 and deployed to Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry, 478th Aviation Company (Heavy Helicopters) from 1967 to 1968. John maintained a close, long-distance friendship with fellow veteran, Don Franklin, whom he met while serving in Vietnam.
Later in life he earned his Associates degree in Business Management from Prince George's Community College. He was employed as a government contractor, working at the Pentagon and Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
John was a avid fisherman. Most of that time was spent alongside his longtime friend, Tommy Fitts.
He belonged to the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Izaak Walton League of America.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sandra Lee (Barr) of Hagerstown; son, Christopher John Martin of Laurel; daughter, Holly Martin Garver (Philip) of Hagerstown; son, Jeffrey Scott Martin (Nataly) of Laurel. He was the proud "Grandpap" of 5 grandchildren; Rayna Marie Merrill, Chase Martin Garver, Cameron Shafer Garver, Isabel Rose Garver, and Adriana Lee Martin. John is also survived by his sister, Gaylen Sue Barbour, niece Kelly Kotche and nephew Ron Barbour.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Martin.
Services will be held October 31, 2020 at the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel, 313 Talbott Avenue (Rt 198 W), Laurel, Maryland. Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3pm.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses who have tended to John's medical needs over these past few years as well as the Nurses and Staff of the Meritus Infusion Lab and Meritus Medical Lab.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
Online condolences may be expressed at www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
.