John Samuel Battista, (age 90), (born Giovanni Salvatore DiGiambattista), of Forest Hill, MD, shed his earthly bonds on June 16, 2019 while being lovingly cared for at The Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. He transcended his battle with Dementia and is now at peace. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Forest Hill, MD at 11am on Friday, June 28th. A private internment service will be held at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Ellicott City, MD.



John was born on December 20, 1928 in Ridgeway, PA, the youngest child of parents Giuseppe and Maria DiGiambattista, teenage immigrants from Italy through Ellis Island. He graduated St. Leo's High School, (where his nickname was Cielo, aka heavenly or angel!), and immediately upon graduation enlisted in the U S Navy where he honorably served in WW II. In 1953, he married Marleen Meier, from nearby St. Mary's PA. Together, they became a family with four children, Joe, John, RoseMary and Tony. They lived in Johnstown, PA; Butler, PA and Springfield, PA. In 1973, John moved to the Baltimore, MD area where he married Catherine, (Marge), Tetso in 1982.



John made a career in the auto insurance and appraisal industry, eventually forming two successful appraisal and adjustment businesses; A.A. Appraisal and Adjustment Co. and then John Battista Adjustment Co. His passion was spending time with family in Ocean City, MD, traveling the country in his RV, and upon retirement, spending the winters in Sarasota, FL. John was a loving father and grandfather, always there for his children, grandchildren and friends, visiting and assisting generously. He was also a devout, practicing Catholic.



John was preceded in his death by his parents, wives; Marleen and Marge, brothers; Guy Battiste, Frank and Mike Battista and sisters; Mary Casino and Rose Brown. He is survived by his four children; Joe, (Cheryl), of Overland Park, KS; John, of Forest Hill, MD; RoseMary Hoy, (Mike), of Sellersville, PA and Tony, (Suzanne), of Forest Hill, MD, along with 11 grandchildren; Joe, Robert, Miriam, Jonathan, Jennifer, Daniel, Heather, Megan, Rachel, Benjamin and Jessica, 9 great-grandchildren as well as many adoring nieces, nephews and friends.



Goodbye pop, dad, Gdad, granddad, great-granddad and dear friend. We look forward to being eternally together again in His presence.