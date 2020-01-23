|
John Bejar Fitch, 53, of Laurel, Maryland, passed away in the comfort of his home on January 12th, 2020.
John is survived by his three children, Laurie (Harvey) Dahl, Giovanni Fitch and Vincent Fitch; his cousins Anita (Arturo) Morales, Amy (Edwin) Ramirez and Lucy Grajeda; his uncle Isaac Castro; along with extended family. He was preceded by his parents, Andrew Fitch and Brigida Bejar. John was an unconditionally loving father, husband, spouse and friend to everyone he met.
John loved sports, especially the local teams; including the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, the University of Maryland and West Virginia University. He was also a man that loved him a good party and you could find him at a variety of restaurants and bars across Laurel if you were lucky. He worked at Safeway for 30 years and happily retired in 2018. When he wasn't watching sports, you could find him watching various movies. Other hobbies of his included working on his car, and most of all. being a friend to everyone. Those who knew him best could hear him say "Wassup," "Right or wrong," and affectionately refer to his friends and family as "bean dip" and "bone head."
Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel, Maryland. John will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland following the service, at 2:00 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 23, 2020