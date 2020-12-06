1/1
John Bellas
John Alexander Bellas, son of William James Bellas and Maria DeMarco Bellas born in Athens, Greece, on May 17, 1952, passed peacefully on to eternal life on December 2, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland. Devoted, loving, caring, and kind father to Giovanna and Elaina Bellas. Gentle and generous husband to Jan Bellas and Brother to James and Robert Bellas. Beloved Grandfather to Kai and Dax. John Bellas was an incredible musician, an artist, dedicated 30 years and retired from Northrop Grumman as an award winning Machinist, a deacon and pillar in his church, a deeply committed Christian man, and a selfless, unconditionally loving father, family man and friend. John had a disposition, a smile and sense of humor that everyone loved. He is deeply missed. "Celebrating the life of John Bellas" more info on John-Bellas.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
