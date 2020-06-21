John Benson
On June 13, 2020 John Benson; loving father of Pacy Benson, Pete Benson and his wife Kathy (Crowley), Matthew Benson and his wife Lisa (Menta) and David Benson; cherished "Grandad" of Heather Nelson, Erin Norton, Allison O'Brien, Ryan Benson, Sally Desilet, Andrew Benson and Chloe Benson; adoring great-grandfather of Teddy, Benny, Josie, J.J. and Sophie.

Due to the current situation, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flower, contributions may be made to Alcoholic Anonymous, c/o General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163 or visit https://contribution.aa.org/. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
