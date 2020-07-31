John Bert Sherin passed away on July 21, 2020.



Born May 17, 1940 to Marion Brookes Sherin and John R. Sherin



Predeceased by brother, Richard Sherin



Predeceased by wife, Eileen Fitzpatrick Sherin



Survived by four children; Homer K Ambrose III, Kay (Ambrose) Brooks, Kelli Ambrose,& Evie (Ambrose) Ramseier



Survived by sister Deborah Sherin Marindin, 8 grandsons, many nieces, nephews & cousins who adored him.



Lived in Baltimore and San Diego.



He attended the University of Maryland.



Worked for Social Security.



Continued in Social Work after his retirement specializing in helping people get Social Security benefits.



"In the 1990's when AIDS was a new, and misunderstood disease (it was widely thought you could get it from hugging an AIDS patient), my step-father went into people's homes to get them their benefits. It was a small thing, he said, because there was no treatment, having HIV or AIDS was a death sentence at that time", his daughter Evie related.



Passionate sports fan, first, of Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Orioles, then the Baltimore Ravens.



On December 28,1958 when John was 18, he and his 16 year old brother, Richard, took the train to New York City's Yankee Stadium and attended the Baltimore Colts vs. New York Giants game. The NFL championship game that Baltimore won. It is called "The Greatest Game Ever Played".



He always remembered that day fondly.



He and his wife, Eileen loved their "four-legged friends" and rescued several over the years, many in Catonsville knew John's beloved dog Bosco.



John will be remembered as happy, content, and always saw the humorous side of life. He was Mister Nice Guy to all that came in contact with him. He was thoughtful, kind and looked out for others in his professional life as well as day to day. His loved ones will remember his John-isms to get us through this difficult time and repeat them often to keep him with us.



In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the San Diego Rescue Mission or BARCS in Baltimore, MD.



Memorial to be held post Covid, interested parties please email at johnsherinmemorial@gmail.com.



