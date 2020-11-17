1/
John Bolosky
John D Bolosky, Jr., 83, of Baltimore, MD, died on November 15 at home, surrounded by family. He was born on October 25, 1937 in Prosperity, WV to John and Eugenia Bolosky. John was committed to a life of service and love of family.

As a young man John was an army medic, went on to graduate from U.B. then the U Of MD School Of Social Work with his Master's. He worked at Sheppard Pratt, Franklin Square and Catholic Charities in the Villa Maria RTC and Abingdon clinic.

John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Kevin Keegan, of Baltimore, MD, and his granddaughters Akira and Skyelar. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Michael. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Tinnie and Ernie Bryant, and their adult children Ernie and Angie, and many other family and friends that he loved dearly.

John's remains will be cremated and a gathering in his honor will be planned at such a time when large gatherings are safe.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 16, 2020
I was privileged to have known “Uncle John” years ago. Our families were friends with the Bryants growing up, and I always thought very highly of John. I truly appreciate the advice and conversations I had with him. My deepest sympathies to his family. May he rest in peace.
David Eads
Friend
