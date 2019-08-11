Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for John Borotka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Borotka


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Borotka Notice
John Charles Borotka passed away on August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlotte Borotka; loving step-father of Mark and Valerie Combs and their daughters, Brian Combs and family and the late Michael Combs; dear brother of Cherie Borotka-Smith and her husband Arthur.

John was born on July 14, 1949 in Maryland to his late parents John and Shirley Borotka and he passed away on August 1, 2019 surrounded by his family at his residence in Pasadena. John was a longtime memeber of both Ducks Unlimited Club and The White Marlin Club. He also worked for many years in the Car Business at many different dealerships as a salesman, manager, and in finance. He will be dearly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to

www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now