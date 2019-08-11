|
|
John Charles Borotka passed away on August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlotte Borotka; loving step-father of Mark and Valerie Combs and their daughters, Brian Combs and family and the late Michael Combs; dear brother of Cherie Borotka-Smith and her husband Arthur.
John was born on July 14, 1949 in Maryland to his late parents John and Shirley Borotka and he passed away on August 1, 2019 surrounded by his family at his residence in Pasadena. John was a longtime memeber of both Ducks Unlimited Club and The White Marlin Club. He also worked for many years in the Car Business at many different dealerships as a salesman, manager, and in finance. He will be dearly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to
www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019