Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
John Bothe
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
John Bothe


1954 - 2019
John Bothe Notice
On October 1, 2019, age 65. Beloved son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Ruth (nee Montgomery) Bothe; caring brother of Ruth C. Kline, Charles E. (Edna) Bothe, Jr. and Katherine V. (Delmas) Cosner; dear uncle of Deborah Bothe, John Kline, Charles (Kim) Bothe III, Tim (Jean) Bothe, Cheryl (Cliff Jackson) Foster and Jeffrey Cosner; also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 3-5 & 7-9 PM at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 9, 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
