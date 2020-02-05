|
John Brandt Ruxton, age 64, of Baltimore Maryland, passed away on January 29, 2020.
John was born on February 14th, 1955, along with his twin brother William "Bill" Ruxton, to parents John and Virginia Ruxton. He loved lacrosse, dogs, spending time outside in the sun, and watching the Orioles & Ravens.
John is preceded in death by his father, John Ruxton; his mother, Virginia Ruxton; his brother, William Ruxton; and his wife, Jeannie Ruxton. John is survived by his two daughters, Meredith Truss and Sarah Grisso, and their families; as well as his brother Philip Ruxton and his family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020