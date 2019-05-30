Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for John Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Braxton Leary

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Braxton Leary Notice
On April 14, 2019, John Braxton Leary, age 95, of Cockeysville, MD passed away. Beloved husband of the late Myrtle Cloteal (Coulter) Leary; devoted father of Charles Edward Leary of Fallston and his wife, Peggy; loving brother of James and Edward Leary; and loved grandfather of Brian Leary and Erin Crissman. Mr. Leary taught in the Baltimore County School System for 29 years before retiring. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9-10 am followed by a memorial service at 10. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now