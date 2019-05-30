|
|
On April 14, 2019, John Braxton Leary, age 95, of Cockeysville, MD passed away. Beloved husband of the late Myrtle Cloteal (Coulter) Leary; devoted father of Charles Edward Leary of Fallston and his wife, Peggy; loving brother of James and Edward Leary; and loved grandfather of Brian Leary and Erin Crissman. Mr. Leary taught in the Baltimore County School System for 29 years before retiring. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9-10 am followed by a memorial service at 10. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to June 2, 2019