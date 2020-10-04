1/
John C Holdcraft
On September 15, 2020; JOHN "Junky" C. HOLDCRAFT; beloved husband of the late Edie C. Holdcraft (nee Bassford); loving father of Charlene Kalb and husband David, and Kenneth Holdcraft and wife Carrie; devoted Poppy of Sarah Bell, Anna Kalb Newman, Bethany Beck, and Leah Holdcraft; cherished great grandfather of Emma, Jacob, Kohen, Molly, Page, Heidi, Coleman, and Drew. John was predeceased by his parents, Jacob Mehrling and Edna M. Holdcraft, and by his siblings, Elaine D. and Robert M. Holdcraft.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial gathering on Friday, October 9 from 10-11:30AM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC, 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Memorial service and interment in Baltimore National Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Boy Scouts of America, Baltimore Area Council, 701 Wyman Park Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
