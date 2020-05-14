John C. Holder, of Baltimore, Insurance Executive, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born April 19, 1956 in Morristown, NJ to John H. Holder and Jane A. Holder (nee Jones). He grew up in Morris Township, NJ and on the New Jersey Shore where the family had a home in Ship Bottom, Long Beach Island. He lived the past 32 years in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended The Delbarton School, Morristown, NJ where he played ice hockey for the Green Wave. He graduated with honors from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster PA. He began his career at The Chubb Company, New Providence, NJ in the Surety Underwriting Department. He moved to Baltimore in 1987 where he joined The Fidelity & Deposit Company, later Zurich Insurance and for 30 years was a Senior Underwriter responsible for risk analysis and Surety Bond Underwriting for many large scale construction projects throughout the United States. As a member of the Surf City Yacht Club in NJ, he was a competitive sailor, racing Laser boats. In Baltimore, he was a member of The Center Club and The Engineer's Club of Baltimore where he supported many civic and charitable causes. He was a Principal of Benchmark, LLC. A lifetime advocate of animal welfare, he was an ardent supporter of canine causes in Baltimore which earned him the respect and admiration of many local residents. An avid horse player and sportsman, he enjoyed hosting friends and family for over 30 years at the Preakness. A legacy season ticket holder and passionate fan, he enjoyed attending Baltimore Ravens games weekly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, George Justin Holder of New York, NY.
He is survived by 2 nephews, Justin Phillip Holder and Alexander Scott Holder of New York, sister-in law Carole E. Holder of New York, and by his long time devoted life partner of many years, Melissa McClellan of Baltimore.
Interment with family is to be at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Westchester County, Hawthorne, NY. Homegoing Service for John C. Holder is on Livestream will start at 10:30am and Memorial Service live at 11am May 16, 2020. www.livestream.com/mssav/JohnHolder
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The American Heart Association, Mid-Atlantic Chapter, 217 E. Redwood St. Suite 1100, Baltimore Maryland 21202 and online at:
https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/maryland/greater-baltimore
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2020.