John C. Leitner formerly of Timonium, MD passed away on November 11, 2019. John was very proud of serving in the Army during WWII; beloved husband of the late Estelle Mae Leitner; devoted father of John Bryan Leitner (Kathi), Sharon Lee Bohli (Jerry), and Karen Elizabeth Sites (Don); dear brother of Raymond Leitner and the late Shirley Leitner; cherished grandfather of Melissa, Heather, Donald, III, Lindsey, and Brett; great grandfather of Jacob, Beckham, Lucas, Desiree, Archer, Noah, Jasper, Addison, and Isaiah.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, November 17 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Monday, November 18 at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Leitner's memory to , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019