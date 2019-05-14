John C. Walker Jr., age 96, of Bel Air, MD passed away on May 11, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1922 in Weavers Ford, NC, the son of the late John C., Sr. and Winnie Marie (nee Hash) Walker and husband of the late Reba Lee (nee Hines) Walker. He was a US Army veteran of WWII, serving in the 84th Infantry Division in Europe from 1944-1946 as a Corporal. He retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground (Edgewood Area) after working for 31 years as a Program Analyst in the Comptroller Office and as a supply officer. He graduated from Highland High School in 1940. While employed he took many courses in supply management in Virginia and financial management at the US Army Finance School in Indiana. Mr. Walker is survived by three children, Judy D. Sweeney of Elkton, Ronald D. Walker of Perryman and Linda J. Davidson (Brent) of Havre de Grace; and his sister, Mary Lou Brown of Bel Air. He is preceded in death by brothers, Ben Walker of Bel Air and Clifford Walker of Florida and sister Edna E. Walker of Bel Air. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Denise Rhoades (Michael) and Brad Davidson, great granddaughter Abby Rhoades, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD, on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 11 am-12 pm with services following at 12 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may make a contribution to the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene, 2430 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD 21015. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019