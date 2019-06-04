John "Jack" Carroll London Jr., age 94, of Joppa, MD passed away on June 2, 2019. Born in Langley Field, Virginia, he was the son of the late John Carroll London Sr. and Marian Rosalie (Hughes) London and husband of the late Mary (Ball) London. A veteran of the U.S. Army he graduated Hampton High School Class of 1943 and attended William and Mary College for 2 years. He worked at Edgewood Arsenal in the Bio Physics Division where he retired after 25+ years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast until shortly before his death. He was a Boy Scout Troop Leader for Troops 777, 999 and 808, all in the Bel Air area. Mr. London is survived by his daughter, Linda London Nickel and her husband, Scott, of White Hall, MD. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by Pollo, his beloved Pomeranian dog.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10-11 am with services following at 11 am. Interment will take place in Rock Run United Methodist Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary