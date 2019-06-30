|
On 6/12/19, John Railey, age 62, passed away due to colon cancer in Sarasota Fla. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Railey Sr., and his sister, Charlotte Nodine. He is survived by his wife, Faeinah, his beloved daughter, Erin, his mother, Charlotte Railey, and siblings Anne Elrays and Carl Railey Jr. He will be greatly missed by/for his many friends in Baltimore, his dry sense of humor, and great heart. A service in Baltimore will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice or at www.tidewell.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019