John Carroll Suchy, 61, of Towson, Md., died suddenly on Aprill 22, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Cecily (Ginger) Suchy, of Mays Chapel, Md.; his brother Mark of Freeland, Md.; his brother Luke and sister-in-law Kimberly Lerner of Boulder, Co.; his nephews Thomas, Mark and Charles Suchy of Freeland, Md; and his niece Rose and nephew Levi Suchy of Boulder, Co.
John was a former teacher at The Baltimore School for the Arts, a member of the classic rock band Hectic Red, and the founder of Such Sound Recording Studios in Towson.
There are no pending arrangements at this time. At John's request there will be a large rock and roll event at a future date to be announced. Contributions in John's memory can be made to The Baltimore School for the Arts Foundation, 712 Cathedral St., Baltimore, Md., 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020