On November 26,2020, John Alton Carter, devoted husband to Rosanne "Pinky" Carter (nee Poniatowski), beloved father to Phyllis Carter (Michael), James Carter, Mark Carter (Cindy) and the late Sandra Jacobs, brother to Verna Cooper and the late Hugh Carter,Jr., Charles Carter and Dorothea Beall, also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.
Family and friends may gather at the BRADLEY ASHTON KEHL FUNERAL HOME, 2134 Willow Spring Rd., Dundalk,MD 21222 on Thursday, December 3,2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 p.m. only. A further visitation will be held in SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHURCH, 600 S. Conkling St.,Baltimore,MD 21224 on Friday, December 4,2020 from 7-9 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 8.p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial (Live Streamed) will be celebrated in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Saturday, December 5,2020 at 10:30 a.m. Further services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's name to: www.stjude.org
