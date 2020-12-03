1/1
John Carter
On November 26,2020, John Alton Carter, devoted husband to Rosanne "Pinky" Carter (nee Poniatowski), beloved father to Phyllis Carter (Michael), James Carter, Mark Carter (Cindy) and the late Sandra Jacobs, brother to Verna Cooper and the late Hugh Carter,Jr., Charles Carter and Dorothea Beall, also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Family and friends may gather at the BRADLEY ASHTON KEHL FUNERAL HOME, 2134 Willow Spring Rd., Dundalk,MD 21222 on Thursday, December 3,2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 p.m. only. A further visitation will be held in SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHURCH, 600 S. Conkling St.,Baltimore,MD 21224 on Friday, December 4,2020 from 7-9 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 8.p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial (Live Streamed) will be celebrated in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Saturday, December 5,2020 at 10:30 a.m. Further services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's name to: www.stjude.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bradley Ashton
DEC
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Bradley Ashton
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bradley Ashton
DEC
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHURCH
DEC
4
Service
08:00 PM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHURCH
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHURCH
November 30, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
