John Charles Czawlytko


1963 - 2019
John Charles Czawlytko Notice
On June 27th, John C. Czawlytko passed away at the age of 56. The beloved father of John Z. Czawlytko, son of the late John J. Czawlytko and Patricia A. Czawlytko (Schisler), brother of Sandra Jo Yeater and her husband Bud, and the late Tina M. Czawlytko and Patricia M. Czawlytko, uncle of Nikki Pegg and Jey Yeater. He was a former WCW wrestler and worked at Bethlehem Steel. In his earlier years he played baseball and football. He loved his family and friends and had a heart of gold...a "gentle giant". He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be planned in late summer with details posted at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
