|
|
John Charles Zacharias died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home in Westminster, Md. He was 57.
The youngest of four, he was the only son of the late John D. and Mildred M. Zacharias of Laurel, Md. John was good-natured and kind to everyone he encountered, and was devoted to his family and friends.
John was a 1980 Hammond High School graduate who worked as a phone technician and earned several certifications in business phone networks. He was employed by various companies during his career, most recently working for the past 10 years at Hughes Network Systems in Germantown before his cancer diagnosis in 2017.
John and Dana met in high school and were married in May 1988 at Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church in Columbia, which he attended with his family growing up. The couple moved to Westminster in 1994 after living in Elkridge for several years.
As the only boy in the family, John and his father were extremely close and enjoyed working together on cars. John's love of cars continued throughout his life and he attended monster truck rallies, watched racing in person and on TV, and was an avid model car builder.
He also had a talent and love for music. He played electric and acoustic guitar, as well as trumpet and drums earlier in life.
Surviving him besides his wife, the former Dana Lee Gwynn, are three sisters, Kathleen Smallwood, Janene Holzberg (Peter) and Karen Hawker (Jeff), all of Howard County, Md.; Dana's stepfather, Tom Gavin, and her brother, Dale Gwynn, both of Florida; seven nieces and nephews; five great-nieces and great-nephews; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate John's life may be scheduled whenever coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings are lifted.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020