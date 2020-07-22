1/1
John Chester
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
John E. Chester

12/25/63 – 6/4/20

John E. (Meatball) Chester, 56 was called home to be with Our Lord on June 4, 2020. He was the son of John B. Chester and Pauline (Atwell) Chester, with whom he lived.

In his healthier days, John loved riding his Harley, hunting with his Buddies and target shooting.

He worked several years at Lock Heed Martin until he retired. He graduated from Harford Vo-Tech in 1981.

John is survived by his Daughter Tanya L. Jenkins, Missouri; Grandchildren Ariah Herrell & Archer Herrell; Siblings Todd B. (Dawn) Chester, Delta, PA; & Heath A. (Trish) Chester, Jarrettsville, MD; Nieces; Nephews; Aunts; Uncles; & Several Cousins

A Memorial Service to be held on September 26, 2020 at 2:00pm At William Watters Memorial United Methodist Church

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Heart Assoc. or Local Fire Dept.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
William Watters Memorial United Methodist Church
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
