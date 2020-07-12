John Caleb Childs, Jr., age 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 30 at his home in Glen Arm, Maryland. He was the beloved, eldest son of the late Josephine Montague Childs and John Caleb Childs Sr. He is predeceased by his brothers, Nash and Peter Childs. He is survived by his loving wife Allison Cochran Childs, cherished daughter, Jessica Locke Childs, and his loyal canine friend, Brady.



John grew up in Timonium Maryland. He graduated from Episcopal High School, in Alexandria Virginia, and he received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia. While pursuing an acting career in New York City, he discovered a more suitable career in residential real-estate, where he met his true love Allison. After a decade in Manhattan, John and Allison moved back to Maryland, where he became a Commercial Realtor. Over his 25+ years of working in real-estate, he achieved the Baltimore Business Journal "Heavy Hitter" award, as well as many other accomplishments. As a leader of the Industrial Services Practice Group in the Northeast Region, his most notable achievement was opening the Baltimore office of the Staubach Company, where he served as Senior Vice President.



He was an avid and dedicated golfer, playing courses throughout the US. The highlight of his passion, was traveling to Scotland to play The Old Course, at St. Andrews. In addition he also had the opportunity to play courses in Ireland, with his brother, Nash. After retiring, John and Allison spent winters in Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf as well as water sports. Always eager to learn and explore, John had recently mastered the basics of sailing, as well as captaining power boats. John also enjoyed travel, visiting over a dozen National Parks, as well as other destinations throughout the US. His most recent family trips included safaris in North East Africa, and exciting adventures to The Galapagos and the Amazon River Basin in Ecuador. Most of all we will miss his bright, cheerful being, as well as his kind, gentle, generous nature. John's absence will be deeply felt by his family, caring relatives and many wonderful friends.



Contributions may be made in his memory to Covenant House: PO BOX 96393, Washington DC 20077-7114. A future celebration of life will be held when health conditions allow.



