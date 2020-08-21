1/1
John Claude Rogers
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Claude Rogers, 81, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. Born January 29, 1939 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John Claude Rogers, Sr. and the late Clara Julia (Gerlach) Rogers. He was the devoted husband of Christine (Jones) Rogers.

John was a graduate of Towson State College in 1964. He was a veteran of the Maryland Air National Guard. He taught English at Hampstead Hill in Baltimore prior to a successful 30-year career working for the Federal Government, first at the Social Security Administration, and then at the Health Care Financing Administration (now CMS) in Woodlawn, MD.

John's greatest love was spending time with his family. His life was enriched by the company of many dear friends. He found much joy engaging in his lifelong pursuits of reading, listening to music, watching movies, traveling, and hiking, often with a beloved sheltie at his side.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Christine, are daughters, Melanie Bent and husband Anthony of Baltimore, and Virginia Clarkson and husband John of Aldie, VA; grandchildren, Charlotte Fletcher and husband Hunter, and Anthony Bent, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Alaimo of Baltimore, and Anne Gordon and husband Robert, also of Baltimore; niece, Erin Gordon and boyfriend Christopher Windle. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by sister, Kathleen Kist and brother-in-law, Sam Alaimo.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved