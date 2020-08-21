John Claude Rogers, 81, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. Born January 29, 1939 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John Claude Rogers, Sr. and the late Clara Julia (Gerlach) Rogers. He was the devoted husband of Christine (Jones) Rogers.
John was a graduate of Towson State College in 1964. He was a veteran of the Maryland Air National Guard. He taught English at Hampstead Hill in Baltimore prior to a successful 30-year career working for the Federal Government, first at the Social Security Administration, and then at the Health Care Financing Administration (now CMS) in Woodlawn, MD.
John's greatest love was spending time with his family. His life was enriched by the company of many dear friends. He found much joy engaging in his lifelong pursuits of reading, listening to music, watching movies, traveling, and hiking, often with a beloved sheltie at his side.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Christine, are daughters, Melanie Bent and husband Anthony of Baltimore, and Virginia Clarkson and husband John of Aldie, VA; grandchildren, Charlotte Fletcher and husband Hunter, and Anthony Bent, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Alaimo of Baltimore, and Anne Gordon and husband Robert, also of Baltimore; niece, Erin Gordon and boyfriend Christopher Windle. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by sister, Kathleen Kist and brother-in-law, Sam Alaimo.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or to a charity of one's choice
. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com
.