Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier
13717 Cuba Road,
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Clinnin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clinnin


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Clinnin Notice
John Walter Clinnin, "JC," of Roland Park, MD on January 9, 2020. Born January 27, 1952 to Walter Andrew Clinnin, Jr. and Jean Wilson Clinnin. Graduate of the Gilman School '70 and Univ. of MD '76, he joined Alex Brown & Sons in 1977 as an investment advisor. He was president of Wye River Capital Management from 1999 until shortly before his death. JC is survived by Mary Lou DiNardo, his loving companion of 36 years, mother Jean, brother David, sister-in-law Susan, nieces Katie and Jenny, and nephew David Andrew. He was a brilliant mariner, sportsman and raconteur. He sailed the waters of the Chesapeake on his beloved Llyr and Dancer, and was a member of the Gibson Island Yacht Squadron for over 40 years. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Francis Xavier, 13717 Cuba Road, Cockeysville, MD at 10 a.m. on January 25, 2020.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -