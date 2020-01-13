|
|
John Walter Clinnin, "JC," of Roland Park, MD on January 9, 2020. Born January 27, 1952 to Walter Andrew Clinnin, Jr. and Jean Wilson Clinnin. Graduate of the Gilman School '70 and Univ. of MD '76, he joined Alex Brown & Sons in 1977 as an investment advisor. He was president of Wye River Capital Management from 1999 until shortly before his death. JC is survived by Mary Lou DiNardo, his loving companion of 36 years, mother Jean, brother David, sister-in-law Susan, nieces Katie and Jenny, and nephew David Andrew. He was a brilliant mariner, sportsman and raconteur. He sailed the waters of the Chesapeake on his beloved Llyr and Dancer, and was a member of the Gibson Island Yacht Squadron for over 40 years. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Francis Xavier, 13717 Cuba Road, Cockeysville, MD at 10 a.m. on January 25, 2020.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 13, 2020