Pastor Jack Coleman, 86, passed into the presence of the Lord peacefully in his sleep at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Jack was a resident of Laurel for 40 years and the co-founder and co-pastor of The Tabernacle Christian Center with his wife Jean from 1978 to 1998.
John Whitten Coleman (Jack) was born on May 31, 1933 in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He attended Lewisburg High School, Greenbrier Military School and West Virginia University before enlisting in the United States Army where he served three years in military intelligence. On December 30, 1953, Jack married Jean Walton and they lived in a small Bavarian town near Munich, Germany where Jack was posted.
Jack accepted a civilian position at the National Security Agency where he was employed for 20 years. Jack and Jean purchased a home in the new Laurel Hills subdivision, where they raised their family. In 1964, Jack was transferred with NSA to Melbourne, Australia and the family had the wonderful experience of living there for almost four years. Jack and Jean moved from Laurel Hills to Montpelier in 1992.
Jack and Jean opened their home for a weekly prayer and praise gathering and in 1980 they founded The Tabernacle Christian Center, a large non-denominational church in Laurel where they pastored for 20 years. Jack's passion was preaching, teaching and raising up disciples for the Lord. The Tabernacle became known around the world as an International Christian Center and their leadership conferences attracted delegates from many nations. The Colemans also traveled internationally to teach and preach.
After retiring from The Tabernacle, Jack and Jean moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in 2000. They expanded their work in international missions and preached the gospel in over 40 nations on six continents. Jack's heart was uniquely joined to the people of India, Niger and Peru.
Jack's greatest joy in life was being with Jean and his family. This special, godly man will be greatly missed by his children Kathy Coleman Wood (Knoxville, TN), Debbie Coleman Smith (Fulton, MD) and John Coleman (Damascus, VA), along with their spouses, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by countless spiritual children and friends around the world.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 12, 2019