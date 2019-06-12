John Webster Crowl, Jr., 76, of Street, MD died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Street, Md surrounded by his family. Married for 53 years this past March, John was the beloved husband of Harriett (Smith) Crowl. Born December 30, 1942, he was a son of the late John Webster Crowl, Sr. and Ruth (Crummer) Crowl. A 1962 graduate of North Harford High School, John went on to work as a heavy equipment mechanic at Alban Tractor Company in Edgewood, MD for 37 years, retiring in 2005. He was a member of Emory United Methodist Church, Street, MD and a member of the Army National Guard. Some of John's favorite pastimes were working on his '62 Corvette and Caterpillar 951 Crawler Loader. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, relaxing on the beach in Ocean View and was very fond of their Labrador, Bailey. John will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his wife, John is survived by; two children: Susan McNutt (husband, Brian) of Bel Air, MD, John W. Crowl, III (wife, Jill) of Norrisville, MD; nephew, John R. Blevins (wife, Marina) of Airville, PA who was like a son; one brother, James C. Crowl of Lewes, DE and a sister, Ruth Ann Barrett of Street, MD; three grandchildren, Reese and Ryder McNutt, Emma Crowl and two identical twin boys on the way A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Emory United Methodist Church, 911 Cherry Hill Road Street, MD 21154, immediately followed by the funeral service. Pastor Stephen Smith will be officiating with interment at the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emory United Methodist Church at the above address or , Grand Central Station PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915 Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary