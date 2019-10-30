Home

John D. Kohlhepp


1934 - 2019
John D. Kohlhepp Notice
John Dunn Kohlhepp was born in Baltimore, MD on August 31, 1934 to John Dunn Kohlhepp and Katherine K. Kohlhepp. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 26, 2019. He was 85. He was the loving husband of Gloria M. Kohlhepp (Ostendorf) for 60 years; devoted father of Mary C. Kohlhepp, Elizabeth A. Kohlhepp and her husband Jon Brockman, Katherine L. Kohlhepp and her husband Max Parrill, and John W. Kohlhepp; loving grandfather of Ula I. Parrill and Orsen K. Parrill. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy E. Kohlhepp. Services and interment are to be private. For more information please visit, www.candlelightfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
