John D. Paylor
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Paylor, Sr, age 91, passed was Sat. April 25, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1928 in Baltimore, Md to William M. and Vergia Johnson Paylor. John graduated from Carver Vocational High School in 1947. After graduation he worked for Western Union and Cats Paw Rubber Company. John enlisted in the National Guard in 1950, serving in the Transportation Unit during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge in 1952, John worked and retired from the MTA after 37 yrs. After retirement, he worked for Allender Bus and Broadway services as a bus driver. John married Christine Booker Paylor on Dec. 18, 1949. John attended John Wesley United Methodist Church with his wife and children. They lived on Sequoia Ave in Northwest Baltimore.

John is survived by his wife of 70 yrs Christine Paylor, daughters Evelyn Perry (Rick), Deanna Wilson, Rose Conaway, Angela Jones (Steven), grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was pre-deceased by his only son, John D. Paylor, Jr.

The family will receive friends at Joseph Brown Funeral Home 2140 N Fulton Ave Baltimore (mask and gloves are required for viewing) on Fri. May 15 from 9:30-11:30am. Virtual viewing Sat. May 16 at 12pm on Zoom.com Zoom meeting ID: 290 125 7062

Password 384679 Memorial celebration planned at a later date. For more information please contact the family paylor3706@gmail.com or 443-996-5308.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
9:30 - 11:30 AM
JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A.
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Viewing
12:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A.
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD 21217
(410) 383-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved