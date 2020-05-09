John D. Paylor, Sr, age 91, passed was Sat. April 25, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1928 in Baltimore, Md to William M. and Vergia Johnson Paylor. John graduated from Carver Vocational High School in 1947. After graduation he worked for Western Union and Cats Paw Rubber Company. John enlisted in the National Guard in 1950, serving in the Transportation Unit during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge in 1952, John worked and retired from the MTA after 37 yrs. After retirement, he worked for Allender Bus and Broadway services as a bus driver. John married Christine Booker Paylor on Dec. 18, 1949. John attended John Wesley United Methodist Church with his wife and children. They lived on Sequoia Ave in Northwest Baltimore.
John is survived by his wife of 70 yrs Christine Paylor, daughters Evelyn Perry (Rick), Deanna Wilson, Rose Conaway, Angela Jones (Steven), grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was pre-deceased by his only son, John D. Paylor, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Joseph Brown Funeral Home 2140 N Fulton Ave Baltimore (mask and gloves are required for viewing) on Fri. May 15 from 9:30-11:30am. Virtual viewing Sat. May 16 at 12pm on Zoom.com Zoom meeting ID: 290 125 7062
Password 384679 Memorial celebration planned at a later date. For more information please contact the family paylor3706@gmail.com or 443-996-5308.
John is survived by his wife of 70 yrs Christine Paylor, daughters Evelyn Perry (Rick), Deanna Wilson, Rose Conaway, Angela Jones (Steven), grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was pre-deceased by his only son, John D. Paylor, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Joseph Brown Funeral Home 2140 N Fulton Ave Baltimore (mask and gloves are required for viewing) on Fri. May 15 from 9:30-11:30am. Virtual viewing Sat. May 16 at 12pm on Zoom.com Zoom meeting ID: 290 125 7062
Password 384679 Memorial celebration planned at a later date. For more information please contact the family paylor3706@gmail.com or 443-996-5308.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 13, 2020.