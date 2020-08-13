John D. Pomarzynski, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Abramson Center Hospice, following a battle with Dementia.



Born in Gaylord, Michigan, on September 22, 1927, the son of Anthony C. and Martha E. (Tulish) Pomarzynski.



He was a 1945 graduate of St. Mary High School. John entered the United States Air Force in May of 1945, where he served with distinction and was part of the Reserves through June of 1967.



John married the late Nila Maria (Reedy) Pomarzynski on February 20, 1954 in Bel Air, MD. They were married for 39 years. While they had no children, they loved their neighbors' children, Charles and Christopher Corcoran, as their own.



John was an extremely hard worker for the US Government at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center as an electrical lineman for 35 years.



John had many interests including polka music, collecting coins and clocks, snowmobiling, traveling the world, catching and eating crabs, and following the Baltimore Orioles. What he loved the most, besides his two angels Nila (wife of 39 years) and Patricia Easter (sweetheart and travel companion of 11 years), was spending time in his backyard garden. John was an expert gardener specializing in growing tomatoes and strawberries. John enjoyed taking time each summer to travel north to visit his family and friends in Michigan.



John was a member of American Legion Post 109 in Baltimore. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus and VFW in Gaylord, MI.



He leaves behind his sister Angeline (Angie) Ciszewski, brother-in-law Lyle Horsell and sister-in-law Diane Pomarzynski as well as many nieces and nephews.



John was preceded in death by his wife Nila Maria (Reedy) Pomarzynski, siblings, Charles Pomarzynski, Gertrude (Gertie) Horsell, and Martha (Marty) Makarewicz, brothers-in-law Carl Ciszewski and Casimer Makarewicz, as well as his fellow traveler, Patricia Easter.



Viewing Services will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home, Arbutus, MD, on Friday, August 14th from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Gaylord, MI at Saint Mary's Cathedral, Gaylord, MI next week. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Gaylord, MI or Ascension Church, Halethorpe, MD.



The family requests that those paying their respects observe all safety precautions of COVID-19 by wearing masks and observing social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store