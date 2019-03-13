|
|
John D. Tuminello, 93, of Shrewsbury, PA, passed away on March 11, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served on the USS Quincy during WWII and had worked for Baltimore City for many years. He was the beloved uncle to Theresa M. DiPaula, Mary "Kay" Moore and Joanne M. Sica and many great nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 AM, Friday Mar. 15 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349, where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will be in Garden of Faith Memorial Gardens, Baltimore MD. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street Glen Rock, PA (717-235-6822) is in charge of arrangements, Condolences may be shared a geiple.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019