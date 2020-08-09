John Daniel Callahan, of Parkville, passed away on April 29, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. John was born and raised in Baltimore. He is survived by his parents, Walt and Mary Callahan, of New Freedom, PA, son and daughter in law Kevin and Aly Callahan, of Reisterstown, son David Callahan of Brooklyn, NY, sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Sam Jaffa, of Parkton, MD, a brother Greg Callahan of Jacobus, PA and many nieces and nephews.



John graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1980 and attended Community College of Baltimore. He was a longtime volunteer at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where he attended grade school and raised his sons. He also dedicated many hours to Boy Scout Troop 16 and Archbishop Curley High School.



John was a talented wood worker and an avid gardener. He will be remembered for his wild sense of humor and his love for family and friends.



Family will receive friends on Saturday Aug. 15, 2020 from 10am to 11am, followed by a memorial mass at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic church, 10 Willow Ave., Baltimore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store