|
|
JOHN DAVID JACOBSEN, 91, of Timonium, MD, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Stella Maris Hospice. Beloved husband of Rita J. Jacobsen (nee McCall) for 63 years; loving father of Michael (Pim) Jacobsen, Catherine (Ron) Brotemarkle, Jeanne (Jerry) McClellan, Margaret (Scott) Scheele, Mary (Bill) Gillan. Predeceased by son, Paul Jacobsen. Also survived by twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley Inc., 10 West Padonia Rd, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8, with a time of sharing beginning at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd. Interment , Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stella Maris Hospice Care, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 or https://www.stellamaris.org/giving-to-stella-maris/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020