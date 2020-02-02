Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN JACOBSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN DAVID JACOBSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN DAVID JACOBSEN Notice
JOHN DAVID JACOBSEN, 91, of Timonium, MD, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Stella Maris Hospice. Beloved husband of Rita J. Jacobsen (nee McCall) for 63 years; loving father of Michael (Pim) Jacobsen, Catherine (Ron) Brotemarkle, Jeanne (Jerry) McClellan, Margaret (Scott) Scheele, Mary (Bill) Gillan. Predeceased by son, Paul Jacobsen. Also survived by twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley Inc., 10 West Padonia Rd, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8, with a time of sharing beginning at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd. Interment , Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stella Maris Hospice Care, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 or https://www.stellamaris.org/giving-to-stella-maris/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -