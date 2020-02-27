|
On February 26, 2020 John Melvin DeBord, of Abingdon, MD, beloved husband of 62 years to Shelley DeBord (nee Shupe); devoted father of Sheryl Edler and her husband Rich, John Eric DeBord and his wife Dana and Tara Turner and her husband Craig and the late Leslie Dawn DeBord; loving grandfather of Lindsay Keith and her husband Adam, Jordan Shagawat, McKayla DeBord and Emma DeBord; dear great grandfather of Molly Keith. loving son of the late Edgar and Nora DeBord; dear brother of the late Lennie DeBord. Melvin was an Elevator Constructor for 37 years with Local 7, International Union of Elevator Constructors.
Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. (610 W. MacPhail Road Bel Air, MD 21014) on Saturday from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at which time the funeral service will begin. Interment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Upper Chesapeake Stroke Support Club (500 Upper Chesapeake Drive Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020