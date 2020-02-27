Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeBord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John DeBord

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John DeBord Notice
On February 26, 2020 John Melvin DeBord, of Abingdon, MD, beloved husband of 62 years to Shelley DeBord (nee Shupe); devoted father of Sheryl Edler and her husband Rich, John Eric DeBord and his wife Dana and Tara Turner and her husband Craig and the late Leslie Dawn DeBord; loving grandfather of Lindsay Keith and her husband Adam, Jordan Shagawat, McKayla DeBord and Emma DeBord; dear great grandfather of Molly Keith. loving son of the late Edgar and Nora DeBord; dear brother of the late Lennie DeBord. Melvin was an Elevator Constructor for 37 years with Local 7, International Union of Elevator Constructors.

Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. (610 W. MacPhail Road Bel Air, MD 21014) on Saturday from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at which time the funeral service will begin. Interment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Upper Chesapeake Stroke Support Club (500 Upper Chesapeake Drive Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -