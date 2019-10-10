Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeBoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John DeBoy II


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John DeBoy II Notice
On October 8, 2019, John M. DeBoy II "Jack" of Columbia, MD. Beloved Husband of Lorraine A. Kelly DeBoy ( nee Gruber); Devoted Father of Katherine DeBoy, Andrew Kelly and wife Masha, Paul Kelly and wife Jessica, and Joseph Kelly; Loving Brother of James DeBoy and wife Joanne, Elaine Conley and husband Jerry, Dennis DeBoy and wife Lori, and Jennifer Stammer and husband Gary; Cherished Grandfather of Alexander Kelly; he is also survived by 4 nephews and 1 niece.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at a future date for the John M. DeBoy II Scholarship Fund. Online memorials may be made at www.witzkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now