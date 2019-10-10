|
|
On October 8, 2019, John M. DeBoy II "Jack" of Columbia, MD. Beloved Husband of Lorraine A. Kelly DeBoy ( nee Gruber); Devoted Father of Katherine DeBoy, Andrew Kelly and wife Masha, Paul Kelly and wife Jessica, and Joseph Kelly; Loving Brother of James DeBoy and wife Joanne, Elaine Conley and husband Jerry, Dennis DeBoy and wife Lori, and Jennifer Stammer and husband Gary; Cherished Grandfather of Alexander Kelly; he is also survived by 4 nephews and 1 niece.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at a future date for the John M. DeBoy II Scholarship Fund. Online memorials may be made at www.witzkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 10, 2019