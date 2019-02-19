John Denis Moran Sr., 86, went to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born to the late Joseph and Mary Kavanugh Moran on August 25, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland.John served in United States Airforce as a gunner on a B-26 with the 3rd Bombardment wing during the Korean War. During his time of service John earned The Distinguished Flying Cross by extraordinary achievement against an enemy of the United States.Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, John (Maria del Refugio Gonzalez Calleros) Moran Jr. and Michael Moran, one granddaughter; Meghan Elizabeth Moran, brother Laurence K. Moran and family as well as one sister Mary Joe Riehl and family.Memorial mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Our Lady Star of The Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel with inurnment to follow at the Port Isabel City Cemetery.You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of John Denis Moran Sr. at: www.thomaegarza.com.Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, 956-399-1331. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary