John Dichiara

John Dichiara Notice
On June 7, 2019, John N. Dichiara; dear brother of Juliana Mascelli and Maria Kenney; loving uncle of Debra Sandridge and husband Irven, Rinaldo Mascelli, Melanie Stierhoff and husband Hollins, Elizabeth Kenney, Richard Mascelli and wife Constance. Also survived by 10 great and great-great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Monday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 8, 2019
