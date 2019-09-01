|
John (Jack) A Doster, Sr. died on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at St Joseph's Place in Emmitsburg, MD. He was born in 1931 in Baltimore, MD. He spent most of his life in Ellicott City, MD. and prior to his death resided in Gettysburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years Virginia Lee Doster.
He attended school in Baltimore and was a printer by trade. In his free time Jack enjoyed reading, spending time with family and particularly enjoyed the drum and bugle Corps activity which he was a part of for 72 years. Jack was a former member of Hamilton Post #20 Yankee Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps and was affectionately called the "General"
He was elected into the Drum and Bugle Corps World Hall of Fame in 2002 and in 2010 he was elected in the Hall of Fame for the State of Maryland.
Jack's greatest joy was being Captain of the Honor Guard and being in front of the Corps during parades and field shows.
He is survived by his six children, Gail Demko of Hubert, N.C., John A. Doster, Jr. of Gettysburg, Pa., Christine Waite of Westminster, MD., Patricia Porohnavi of Bealeton, VA, Jay Doster of Bel Air, MD. and Edwin Doster of Catonsville, MD. As well as seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for September 21,2019 at 11:00 am at Parkwood Cemetery located at 3310 Taylor Ave Baltimore, MD 21234. At this time Jack and Virginia will be laid to rest together.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019